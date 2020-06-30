Darrel Jennings Strebel



1936 - 2020





Darrel Jennings Strebel, 83, passed away on June 28, 2020.



The Energizer Bunny's batteries finally gave out.



He was born on October 29, 1936 in Ogden, Utah to Jennings Bryan and Millie Amelia Opheikens Strebel. He grew up in Ogden, Utah and lived there his entire life.



In true romantic fashion, he and his bride to be Helen Ann McGowan, eloped to Elko, Nevada on November 25, 1961 - then sent Helen's parents a telegram letting them know.



They later renewed their vows at Saint James Catholic Church. Together they raised a loving family with 3 children, 6 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.



He served in The United States Navy on the Pacific Fleet aboard the ships: The USS Yorktown CVA 10 and The USS Onslow CVS 36. His father passed away while Darrel was serving in the United States Navy.



After he left the Navy, Darrel worked for Gibbons and Reed Construction, and he was a Supervisor at Defense Depot Ogden.



In 1987 he and Helen bought land at Sunridge and started building a cabin by hand in 1988. This became a gathering place for all of their friends and family and was their own piece of paradise in the Wasatch.



Darrel was a jack of all trades, a MacGyver who could build or fix damn near anything. He loved hunting, fishing, playing poker, having coffee and conversation with his friends, and spending time with his family. He was a tough, stubborn, simple, salt of the earth kind of man. Darrel laughed easily, loved quietly and deeply, didn't say it if it didn't need saying, and was generous to a fault. Darrel was never short of a project, and if he didn't have one, would find one or lend a hand to anyone. Sadly, he fell short of finishing his house remodel - it's ok Dad; we'll take it from here!



He leaves behind his children: Daniel Strebel, Annette (Ann) Duffy-Strebel, Darren (Amy) Strebel. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Raney Strebel, Markie Strebel, Dani (Fred) Giachetta, Gabrielle Strebel, Helayna Strebel. And great grandchildren: Andrew Zumbo, Dominic Zumbo, Porter Smith, Melynn Smith, Gunner Smith, Aleksah Giachetta, Ren Giachetta.



He is also survived by his siblings: Ken Strebel, Judy Pope, Carol Empey and Gayleen Thornock.



He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, grandson Dylan Strebel, Siblings: Jerry Strebel, Jack Strebel, and Janet Strebel Brockbank.



"Somewhere in the darkness, the gambler he broke even, and in his final words, I found an ace that I could keep. You've got to know when to hold em,and know when to fold em."



There will be a graveside service on July 2, 2020 at the Ogden City Cemetery at 3 p.m. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 1st from 6 to 8 p.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd.



There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.