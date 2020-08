Vernon James Martin was born on June 9, 1940 In Ogden, UT and passed away on August 11, 2020. Vern married Sandra Kendel Wayment in Ogden, UT. They were blessed with three children.



Vern worked for Ogden City and retired after several years of dedicated service. Vern later married Nancy Lott. They were married for 23 years.



Vern is survived by his children, Ricky, Julie (Dave), Derrick and his step-children, Monte (Gena), RaeLene (Jack), Nanette (Richard), John (Sandé), Ron (Nova), Katrina (Ron); numerous grandchildren as well as his siblings, Howard, Don, Robert, and Dora. Vern was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; parents, three brothers and one sister.



Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the West Warren Cemetery, 750 North 6700 West, West Warren, UT. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.