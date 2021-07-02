PACE, Mr. Melvin W., was born in Newport News, Va., on March 12, 1944 to the late Wiley and Alease Pace. He went home to be with the Lord our Savior on June 24, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; two daughters, one son and five grandchildren.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 Entries
The two smallest guys on the Russell Lions team at the time but we played big like "Lions"
Donald Myrick
School
July 14, 2021
I´m so sad to hear about your passing. One of my fondest memories of you was when I took you and my dad to the drag races and I was able to spend the day with you all laughing and joking and enjoying your company. You will be dearly missed.
Doran Broadnax
Friend
July 5, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Ronald & Peggy Bailey
Family
July 5, 2021
So sorry to hear about the passing of Cousin Melvin. God bless the family doing this time. Love Shirley
Shirley Pace
Family
July 4, 2021
Sorry to hear about Melvin, May the comfort of God be with the family. Sorry that we can't be with you all but our prayers and thoughts are with the entire family. Remember to be absent from the body is to be present with the LORD. Melvin is rest in the LORD. From your cousins Phyllis, Annie Marie and Shirley Pace
Phyllis Pace Green
Family
July 4, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family and will continue to keep each of the Family in prayer ... love Taranda M.
Taranda M.
July 2, 2021
Sincere condolences to the family
Harold A. Stills, Sr.
July 2, 2021
To Michele, Barbara, Alexander and family. Gayle and I extend our deepest condolences in the loss of a man I called friend. Melvin always smiled when he saw me and we shared many stories. One of my favorite was how he was driving so fast in his Chevelle that he ran off the road, crashing the car and it was so far into the woods, it couldn't be seen from the highway. Godspeed to you "Driver"! We will miss you.
Greg Wyatt
Friend
July 2, 2021
Condolences to you and your family.
Robert and Dorothy Brooks
Other
July 2, 2021
I will miss my friend of 43 years, rest in peace now. To Barbara, Alex and Michelle I know your heats are heavy but you know Melvin is at peace now. Love you guys