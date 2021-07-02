To Michele, Barbara, Alexander and family. Gayle and I extend our deepest condolences in the loss of a man I called friend. Melvin always smiled when he saw me and we shared many stories. One of my favorite was how he was driving so fast in his Chevelle that he ran off the road, crashing the car and it was so far into the woods, it couldn't be seen from the highway. Godspeed to you "Driver"! We will miss you.

Greg Wyatt Friend July 2, 2021