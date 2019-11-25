Goo Hara (1991 -2019), K-Pop star

Goo Hara was a K-Pop star who was a member of the popular K-Pop group Kara. The singer joined Kara in 2007, one year after the group formed and she remained with the group until they discontinued in 2016. Hara released her first solo album in 2015 and was an actress, appearing in numerous Korean television dramas. After a public dispute with an ex-boyfriend last year, she became a public advocate against online bullying. She was a close friend of K-Pop star Sulli, who died from a suspected suicide at the age of 25 on October 14th, 2019.

Died: Sunday, November 24, 2019. (Who else died on November 24?)

Details of death: Died at her home in Seoul, South Korea of suspected suicide at the age of 28.

What they said about her: "Even though we're the same age, you were like a senior to me. Whenever I contacted you to ask you something, you'd always try to help me... you were such a warm person. Just recently we talked on the phone and everything seemed normal, but then this suddenly happened. I'm so shocked... I hope you're happy. Really". - Giriboy, South Korean rapper

"I'm sorry that I wasn't able to be with you on your final path... I will remember you as my cute Hara. Take care on your journey". - Actor Park Min Young

Full obituary: New York Times

