Joe Flannery (2019), the Beatles' booking manager who helped launch their career

Members of the Beatles would often sleep at his apartment in the early days

Joe Flannery was the Beatles booking manger from 1962 until 1963 and a key figure in the band’s early days. He was a childhood friend of Beatles manager Brian Epstein. Flannery’s apartment was a second home for many Merseyside bands, the Beatles would often sleep there and Flannery would drive them home the next day. He wrote a book titled “Standing in the Wings: The Beatles, Brian Epstein and Me,” about his time with the Beatles. In the book, he recalled giving George Harrison driving lessons.

Died: March 27, 2019 (Who else died on March 27?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 87, confirmed by his nephew Norman Meek.

On his days with the Beatles: “It was a very exciting time. The Beatles were more with me than Brian in the early days.”

What they said about him: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Joe Flannery, a lifelong friend and business associate of Brian Epstein and friend of The Cavern Club. Everyone at The Cavern, Beatleweek and all who met him over the years will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family.” - The Cavern Club in Liverpool

“Sad to hear of the passing of my dear friend Joe Flannery, a real gentleman so influential in the LIverpool music scene, he was a Beatles historian and ambassador for our city.” - Joe Anderson, Mayor of Liverpool on Twitter

Full obituary: NME

