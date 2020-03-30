John Callahan (1953–2020), “All My Children” star

Starred as Edmund Grey on the popular soap

John Callahan was an actor best known for starring as Edmund Grey on the soap opera “All My Children.” He was also a regular on “Santa Barbara” and the primetime soap “Falcon Crest.” Outside of soaps, he appeared on “Desperate Housewives” and “The Bay.”

Details of death: Died at the age of 66 from a stroke.

Died: Saturday, March 28, 2020 (Who else died on March 28?)

What they said about him: “May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend. Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated-My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya. That big belly laugh, bear hugs, bad puns, ability to harmonize to any song, great kitchen table singing-fests, and two steppin bad ass!” —His ex-wife Eva LaRue on Instagram

“Get past the horrible eyebrows on me and you will notice the incredibly handsome man, standing beside, me at my high school graduation. That’s #JohnCallahan or better know to me as GP (but why I called him that remains between us and those closest to him)” —Sarah Michelle Gellar

