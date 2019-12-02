Pat Sullivan (1950 -2019), Auburn college football legend

Pat Sullivan was the legendary Auburn quarterback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1971. He was a star at Auburn from 1969 until 1971, leading the Tigers to a record of 26-7. He was the first Heisman Trophy winner in the school’s history. In his senior season, he threw 21 touchdowns in leading Auburn to a 9-2 record and a victory in the Gator Bowl. Sullivan was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons and played with them for four seasons and then one season with the Washington Redskins. After playing, he coached quarterbacks at Auburn and was the head coach at TCU and at Samford.

We invite you to share condolences for Pat Sullivan in our Guest Book.

Died: Sunday, December 1, 2019. (Who else died on December 1?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 69 from cancer.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

What they said about Pat Sullivan: “On behalf of the Auburn family, we are heartbroken by the passing of Pat Sullivan." "He was a kind and humble gentleman, who was an Auburn legend. He made a lasting impact on Auburn as the school’s first Heisman Trophy winner, a coach and longtime ambassador. We extend our deepest condolences to the entire Sullivan family.” - Auburn athletics director Allen Greene

“Sad to hear of the passing of former Falcons and Auburn quarterback Pat Sullivan today. Pat was the 1971 Heisman Trophy winner and our second round pick in 1972. Our condolences to his family.” - Atlanta Falcons

“Saddened to hear about the loss of my good friend and Auburn legend, Pat Sullivan. He will be remembered as a tremendous athlete, coach and mentor. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time.” - Former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville

“Coach Sullivan was a friend, mentor and a man of great character, who was beloved by many generations of Auburn fans. Pat Sullivan is, and always will be, the definition of an Auburn Man. He certainly will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sullivan family.” - Current Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn

Full obituary: AL.com

Related lives:

Billy Cannon (1937– 2018), legendary LSU running back

Howard “Hopalong” Cassaday (1934 – 2019), star running back at Ohio State

Charles Rogers (1981 - 2019), star receiver at Michigan State