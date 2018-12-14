Sondra Locke (1944 - 2018), Oscar-nominated actress

Frequently starred alongside Clint Eastwood

Sondra Locke (1944 – 2018) was an Academy Award-nominated actress and frequent co-star of Clint Eastwood. She was nominated for her screen debut in “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter” (1968), based on the novel of the same name by Carson McCullers.

Locke is perhaps best known for the six films she made with Clint Eastwood, including “The Outlaw Josey Wales” (1976), “Every Which Way but Loose” (1978), and “Sudden Impact” (1983), an installment in the Dirty Harry series. Although they were never married, she and Eastwood were in a serious relationship for over a decade that ended in acrimonious legal battles. She detailed that relationship as well as the ultimately negative effect it had on her career in her autobiography, “The Good, the Bad, and the Very Ugly — A Hollywood Journey.”

Her final film, “Ray Meets Helen,” was released in 2017.

We invite you to share condolences for Sondra Locke in our Guest Book.

Died: Saturday, November 3, 2018 (Who else died on November 3?)

Details of death: Died at her home in Los Angeles of cardiac arrest resulting from breast and bone cancer at the age of 74.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

As a Director: Locke directed four feature films. Her 1986 directorial debut was the off-beat movie “Ratboy.” The story focuses on a rat-human hybrid character trying to find his place in the world. The outsider theme harkened back to some of Locke’s earliest roles in movies like “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter” and “Willard.”

Notable quote: “In Los Angeles, I learned quickly that it really doesn’t make much difference whether you’re the best for the part, or whether you have talent, it’s a matter of some fluky thing that can’t be described,” she told The New York Times in 1983.

Full obituary: The New York Times

Related lives:

- Barbara Harris (1935 - 2018), starred in “Nashville” and “Freaky Friday”

- Burt Reynolds (1936 – 2018), Hollywood superstar

- Margot Kidder (1948 - 2018), “Superman” actress

- Susan Anspach (1942 – 2018), actress starred in “Five Easy Pieces”

- Delores Taylor (1932 – 2018), co-star of “Billy Jack” films