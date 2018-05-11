Born May 11

Cory Monteith wasn't trained as a singer, but you'd never know it once you heard him belt out the hits as one of the stars of TV's "Glee." Playing the high school football team's quarterback who discovers a surprising love for singing when he joins the glee club, Monteith delighted fans with his renditions of tunes including "Don't Stop Believin'" and "Jesse's Girl." He also had roles in movies including "Sisters & Brothers" and "Monte Carlo." We remember Monteith's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1983: Steven Sotloff, American-Israeli journalist who was beheaded by the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS or ISIL, is born in Miami, Florida.

Sotloff was allegedly executed by the Islamic State group in a video released by the terrorist group Sept. 2, 2014. American intelligence agencies confirmed Sotloff's identity and the authenticity of the video Sept. 3. Sotloff was kidnapped in 2013 while covering the Syrian civil war. Read more

1982: Cory Monteith, Canadian actor known best for playing Finn Hudson on TV's "Glee," is born in Calgary, Alberta.

The "Glee" casting call asked actors to prove they could sing and dance as well as act. Monteith, a musical person and drummer but not a trained singer, did a funny routine using pencils to play Tupperware and wineglasses. It was cute, but it wasn't what the show's producers were looking for. Monteith, however, was exactly what they wanted. The handsome actor looked just like their vision for the singing quarterback, so they asked him to submit a second video – and sing for this one. Read more

1963: Natasha Richardson, English actress known for roles in "The Parent Trap" and "Gothic," who was the daughter of Vanessa Redgrave and Tony Richardson as well as the niece of Corin and Lynn Redgrave, is born in London, England.

The Tony Award-winning actress was born into a film and theater dynasty, the daughter of director Tony Richardson and screen icon Vanessa Redgrave, and she brought an amazing talent to every role she played. We remember her many roles, including actress, executive producer, and activist, as well as the role she played in death: warning us all about the hidden dangers of traumatic brain injury. Read more

1958: Christian Brando, U.S. actor who was a son of big-screen legend Marlon Brando, is born in Los Angeles, California.

1953: David Gest, U.S. television producer who produced a top-rated TV special on Michael Jackson, is born in Los Angeles, California.

1935: Doug McClure, U.S. actor known best for playing Trampas on "The Virginian," is born in Glendale, California.

1947: Butch Trucks, longtime drummer for the Allman Brothers Band is born in Jacksonville, Florida.

1934: Jim Jeffords, U.S. politician who represented Vermont in the U.S. Senate from 1989 to 2007, as both a Republican and a Democrat, is born in Rutland, Vermont.

He was the only Republican in the House to vote against President Ronald Reagan's tax cuts in 1981. After election to the Senate in 1988, replacing another moderate Republican, Robert Stafford, Jeffords opposed the first President Bush's appointment of Clarence Thomas to the U.S. Supreme Court. A decade later, when Republicans had gained control of both the White House and both houses of Congress, Jeffords, upset with President George W. Bush's opposition to the Individuals With Disabilities Education Act, decided that was the last straw. In May 2001, he declared he would leave the Republicans and caucus with the Democrats. Read more

1930: Bud Ekins, U.S. actor and stuntman who performed Steve McQueen's most dangerous stunts in "The Great Escape" and "Bullitt," is born in Los Angeles, California.

1920: Denver Pyle, U.S. actor who played Uncle Jesse on "The Dukes of Hazzard" and also appeared on "The Andy Griffith Show," is born in Bethune, Colorado.

1918: Richard Feynman, U.S. physicist who assisted in the development of the atomic bomb and received the Nobel Prize in physics in 1965, is born in Queens, New York.

"Fall in love with some activity, and do it! Nobody ever figures out what life is all about, and it doesn't matter. Explore the world. Nearly everything is really interesting if you go into it deeply enough. Work as hard and as much as you want to on the things you like to do the best. Don't think about what you want to be, but what you want to do." – Richard Feynman Read more

1911: Phil Silvers, U.S. actor known best for starring as Sergeant Bilko on "The Phil Silvers Show," is born in Brooklyn, New York.

1904: Salvador Dalí, Spanish painter widely known for surrealist works including "The Persistence of Memory," which features melting clocks, is born in Figueres, Spain.

Dalí emerged as one of the most high-profile artists of his time, his famed surrealist paintings of melting clocks, spindly legged elephants traversing desolate landscapes, and recontextualized religious iconography today familiar from T-shirts, calendars, coffee mugs, and dorm room posters. But Dalí did more than paint, contributing to avant-garde and Hollywood films, designing furniture and jewelry, and even acting as a pitchman on TV commercials. Read more

1894: Martha Graham, U.S. dancer and choreographer who was profoundly influential on modern dance, is born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

1888: Irving Berlin, Russian-American composer and lyricist whose well-known compositions include "White Christmas" and "God Bless America," is born in Tyumen, Russian Empire.

1811: Chang and Eng Bunker, Thai-American conjoined twins who inspired the term "Siamese twins," are born in Samutsongkram, Siam.

