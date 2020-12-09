Menu
Earlene Avery Fox
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Earlene Avery Fox

May 9, 1943 - December 6, 2020

Earlene Avery Fox, 77, of Lincolnton, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Bruce Lamar Fox. to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Newton is assisting the Fox family.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bruce and Jamie, I was so very sorry to hear of Earlene's passing. She was always such a strong and caring person. I hope you will both be comforted by your many lovely memories of her. My best to you both, Denise
Denise Fox-Barber
December 11, 2020
We send our sympathy & prayers for our cousin Earlene's Husband Bruce and all in the family.
Danny Avery & family
December 10, 2020
We send our sympathy to Earlene's husband Bruce and all in His &Earlene's family and friends. You're in our prayers.
Marie,Louise,Kenneth,Jody Johnson
December 10, 2020
We are sorry to hear about Earlene We send our sympathy to her entire family
Roy & Shirlene J. Hartis
December 9, 2020
