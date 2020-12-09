To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
4 Entries
Bruce and Jamie,
I was so very sorry to hear of Earlene's passing. She was always such a strong and caring person. I hope you will both be comforted by your many lovely memories of her. My best to you both, Denise
Denise Fox-Barber
December 11, 2020
We send our sympathy & prayers for our cousin Earlene's Husband Bruce and all in the family.
Danny Avery & family
December 10, 2020
We send our sympathy to Earlene's husband Bruce and all in His &Earlene's family and friends. You're in our prayers.
Marie,Louise,Kenneth,Jody Johnson
December 10, 2020
We are sorry to hear about Earlene We send our sympathy to her entire family