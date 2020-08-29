Gale "Ken/GK" Kenneth Norman left this earth to be with his Lord and Savior on August 18, 2020, he passed with his brother Kurt by his side. We rejoice in peace knowing he is with his Savior and celebrating.



Ken was born in Ogden, Utah to Margret Norman (Collins) and Gale Norman. He was a graduate from Davis High School, and went on to live in several states throughout the country including Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Kentucky, with his final years living in California to be closer to his daughters and grandchildren. He had a deep love for God, and Family.



Ken was a great visionary, creator, leader, and teacher. He thrived using his mastery masonry skills and love of his craft to turn visions into reality. Being successful in business anytime he set out to do so, Ken also blessed others through the sharing of his knowledge and skills. Ken was a great teacher among people of his trade and blessed many by educating them as to how to make a living. This was his way of blessing others, and he found great enjoyment in seeing others succeed. He was a man of wisdom, integrity, and sense of humor.



In 1984 Ken became a Pastor in Ogden, UT of "Let There be Light" Ministry. He traveled on mission trips to the Philippines and Africa, and also made trips to Europe with some of his children. He loved sharing his faith with others, it was in his heart to share what he found to be so real and precious to him and he wanted others to have that experience. Ken had a belief of a "Big GOD", sometimes this was hard for others to understand. However, Ken's faith was never wavering.



Ken will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Nadalea G. Norman Tate (Bob), Tiffany R. Norman, Alison M. Norman Franks (Ryan), all from California, and his Son Justice Norman (Sarah), Utah. Grandchildren: Isabel, and Elliott Tate, Cienna and Rylee Franks, and Liam Norman. Siblings; Galene Norman Jensen (David), Terrie Norman, Kurt Norman.



Ken, is preceded in death by his Father Gale Norman, and Mother Margret (Mickie) Norman Miller (Collins), and Brother Rodney Norman.



The family lovingly invites you to attend graveside service and service at the Celebration of Life.



Graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Garden of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, South Ogden, UT 84403. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.



Celebration of Life will commensurate immediately after graveside at (approx) 3 p.m., at Cross Roads Church, 6545 Combe Rd, Ogden, UT 84403. Follow the signs to backyard where the event will be held. The family wants to honor our Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, and Friend "Gale Kenneth Norman" with you we hope you can attend.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.