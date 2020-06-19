LAYTON – Monte Alan Green, 61, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020.



He was born April 3, 1959 the son of Marly and Mary Halland Green in Ogden, Utah.



He graduated from Layton High School and was an outstanding athlete having achieved several awards and accolades including: Outstanding Senior Athlete (1977), received five varsity letters and a full-ride scholarship to play football at Dixie College which led to a subsequent full-ride scholarship to finish playing football at SUU. Monte graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Physical Education with a minor in History. One of Monte's most notable athletic accomplishments was his not one, but three hole in ones. Throughout his professional career, Monte coached, mentored and employed thousands of Layton youth and adults, including his three sons.



Monte married Tori Dee Vought on July 17, 1981 in Layton, Utah.



He was a member of the Light of the Valley Lutheran Church in Layton. Monte also was a member of The Golf Dogs.



He enjoyed spending time at the Evergreen cabin in Bear Lake with his family especially running around with his beloved grandchildren. Monte was kind and compassionate and always befriended anyone who crossed his path. He left a legacy of kindness that will always be remembered.



Monte loved football, his favorite team was the Raiders, enjoyed wrestling with his grandchildren and being with his family.



Surviving are his wife Tori, children, Taylor (Rachel), Jordan (Dani), Gavin (Jeni), five grandchildren, Hunter, Ella, Maddex, Mason, Finley, his parents, brother Matt Green, three sisters, Monica (Danny) Barton, Michelle (Greg) Pryor and Melanie Karol.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Light of the Valley Lutheran Church, 1074 N. Fairfield Road, Layton. Friends may visit family Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Graveside committal service will follow the funeral at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.



Due to COVID-19 mask wearing is encouraged.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.