Vaughn Bodily



September 5, 1939 ~ August 16, 2020







NORTH OGDEN–Vaughn Bodily, age 80, passed away in Ogden, Utah on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was born in Ogden, Utah on September 5, 1939 the son of Homer and Nettie Mildred Wall Bodily. Vaughn graduated from Davis High School.



He married "the love of his life" Renon Henderson on August 5, 1961 in Coalville, UT. They spent two years in Fairbanks, Alaska while Vaughn served in the United Sates Army. He received Bronze, Silver, and Gold Star Awards and the Army Sharp Shooter Medal. He retired from Hill Air Force Base where he was a manager in the Heavy Equipment Mechanic Division.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served as a ward clerk. Vaughn was a member of the Utah Speedboat Association where he raced with his wife Renon in the "Cracker Box Class." He loved racing and made many lifetime friends.



Vaughn was an extremely talented mechanic and skilled auto body repairman. He spent countless hours restoring antique muscle cars for his daughters and grandsons. He loved when they spent time helping him with their projects. He was a complete car buff and enjoyed car shows, airshows (with his granddaughter Laci), and later trips to his cabin in Oregon where he also had great friends.



Vaughn was an incredible father and grandfather. He taught the important lessons in life. He will be greatly missed.



Surviving are his daughters, Shauna Lyn (Steve) Flinders and Melissa June Wilborn; grandchildren, Levi (Erica) Flinders, Cheyenne (Jake) Davies, Blake, Cole. Trevor (Michelle) Graves, Tyson, Crystal, Mariah, Grant, and Baylee; great-grandsons, Weston, Cameron, Hudson, Clayton, Dawson, and Zayden; and great-granddaughters, Zoey Denise and Octavia; his sister, LaVea (Duane) Evans; sister-in-law, Betty (Ben) Bodily; and many nieces and nephews.



Preceded in death by his wife, Renon; daughter, Denise; and granddaughter, Laci (Moises) Jimenez.



Graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden, 526 East 2850 North. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd.





