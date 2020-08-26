Dora Reyna 52 passed away Friday, August 21st, 2020 in her home.



Dora was born March 8th, 1968 to mother DiAnn Lou Corsi and father Manual Reyna.



She grew up in the Ogden area and attended school in the Ogden area.



Dora later made Brigham City her home and where she raised her two sons, Shawn and Justin.



She worked at Pioneer Care Center in Brigham City for close to 20 years.



She enjoyed all kinds of crafts, cross stitching and macrame knotting. She loved watching movies and collected all kinds of knickknacks.



However, her true love was for grandchildren and her sons. Dora loved her family.



Surviving are her sons; Shawn Heath, Justin Reyna and Dustin McBee; grandchildren; Dani Lynn, Perry, Easton and Aneika; siblings; Dan Wright, Rayejean Burris, Robin Connick and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Preceded in death by her mother DiAnn, grandmother Barbara, sister Sabra, aunts Irene and Geraldine.



Funeral services will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 S. 100 E, Brigham City. Those wishing to view the service can do so by a live stream on Dora's obituary page, scroll to the bottom of the obituary page that will start at the time of service.



A viewing will be Saturday from 12:00 to 12:40 pm at the Mortuary.



Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.



Due to COVID-19 the family encourages masks to be worn please bring one with you and to follow social distancing.



Donations and flowers can be made at Myers Mortuary to help with expenses.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.