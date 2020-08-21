On Tuesday morning August 18th, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, mom was called home by her Heavenly Father.



Mom was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on November 4th, 1942, to Erron and Lucille (Rhoades) Farr. Growing up in Clearfield during her teenage years she enjoyed cruising the Ogden Boulevard with friends while listening to Ricky Nielsen and Elvis Presley.



She met her first husband Roger Hulse at Davis High School and was married in 1961. They raised four children.



Mom was such a classy lady with her perfectly pressed cheetah print outfits, and matching clip on earrings. She opened, and operated a women's clothing store called the Pendelum in Kaysville and Bountiful for 11 years. Mom was later divorced and married Don Flitton in 2003, he passed away in 2011.



Mom lived in Clinton, Utah in her immaculate home where she enjoyed gardening, scrapbooking, and movie nights. She was the perfect host for birthday celebrations, bbq's, and holidays with her grand decorations, beautiful yard, and delicious food. She was always the last to sit down and first to get up so she could serve her family. Many memories were made in her loving home.



She loved supporting her grandkids and great grandkids at baseball games, dance recitals, and many other programs. She enjoyed spending time with her family at Bear Lake during the summer months.



She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and had a firm testimony of the Plan of Salvation and eternal families. She was the perfect example of Christ-like love and had a gift for seeing the worth in others and making them feel special. She forgave others generously, and shared her kindness and charity with abounding reverence.



She endured her trials with strength, and never stopped serving others. Her endless hard work and selfless life provide us with a challenging legacy to follow. Mom fought a good fight, finished her course, and kept the faith! We know a glorious homecoming is happening in Heaven as her beautiful soul is reunited with her Heavenly Father and loved ones who went before her.



Mom is preceded in death by her parents; Erron and Lucille (Rhoades) Farr, late husbands; Roger C. Hulse and Donald J. Flitton. She is survived by her children; Shauna (Richard) Shaw, Troy (Misty) Hulse, Nikki (Carlo) Sanchez, Stephanie (Tony) Terkelson, ten grandkids and eight great-grandkids. Her siblings; Ranae Sweet, Patty (Larry) Knotek, Kenny Farr, DeeAnne Wood, Keith (Marci) Farr.



The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the compassionate Encompass Hospice staff who tenderly cared for mom over the past year. A heartfelt thank you to Cristine Caguioa-Barola who lovingly nurtured mom day and night over the last few months of her precious life. Also, a big thank you to Barbara Shreck, mom's dearest and closest friend for 63 years - we love you! To the many neighbors and ward members who have thoughtfully brought in meals and love during this time, we are forever grateful.



Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, 10 a.m. at the Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 Crestwood Rd. Kaysville.



The family lovingly asks that all in attendance please practice COVID safety guidelines. Due to expected heat, an umbrella and chair is recommended. In lieu of flowers, we know that mom would love for you to carry out an unsolicited act of kindness for someone in her name.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.