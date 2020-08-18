Michael John Campbell



Harrisville, UT–Michael J Campbell, passed away on August 13, 2020 from heart failure.



Michael was born on November 12, 1977 in Ogden Utah the oldest of three children to Michael and Cindy Campbell.



Michael grew up in North Ogden and graduated from Weber High School in 1996. He also attended college at Utah State.



Michael worked at Wonder Bread Bakery, Brill Frosting Company, and Terry's Auto Salvage all in Ogden Utah.



Michael was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held the office of a Priest.



Michael's hobbies included camping, fishing, hunting, working on his 1958 Ford truck, drawing, watching cartoons, music, friends, reading, and watching scary movies.



In the summer of 1998 Michael was in a tragic accident that left him paralyzed. Despite this trial Michael always remained positive and had a smile for anyone he met. He was in and out of the hospital for over 20 years because of his injury, yet he was a fighter and with the help of his family and his friends he was inspiration to all who met him.



Michael is survived by his parents, Michael and Cindy Campbell of Harrisville, UT; brother, James (Ashley) Campbell of Farmington, UT; sister, Shaylynn (Ross) Gardner of Layton, UT. His greatest joy in life was being the uncle to eight nieces and nephews and one great-niece.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, uncles, and aunts.



Michael loved his family and friends above all else, he will be greatly missed!



Graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.



His current residence was Rocky Mountain Care Facility in Layton Utah. The family wishes to thank all the nurses, CNA's and staff members who cared so well for Michael, he thought of everyone there as family.





