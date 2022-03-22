Dear John and family, I am so very sorry about the loss of Linda. She was one of the finest people I have ever known. She stood for high principle, love of all, and aspired to make the world a better place, which she in fact did. As you know, I worked for her an advocate for the Guardian Ad Litem office back in the 1980s and 90s. It was my high privilege to know her. I pray that she will rest in peace in the loving hands of our good Lord. She was an angel on earth, and is now an angel in heaven. Please accept my heartfelt condolences. Danny Ferguson

Danny Ferguson Friend March 22, 2022