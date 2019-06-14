|
Siegel, Jim
1973 - 2019
One of Ohio's most respected journalists, Dispatch Statehouse reporter Jim Siegel, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. James Gregory Siegel was born March 13, 1973, in Warren, Ohio, to Daniel and Dorothea Siegel, who survive. He grew up in the village of New Middletown, Ohio, south of Youngstown, where he met his future wife, Stacy, in kindergarten. He received a bachelor of science degree in communication and media studies from West Liberty University in West Virginia. Jim worked for the Salem News near his hometown and the Mansfield News Journal before becoming reporter/bureau chief for Gannett Newspapers' Statehouse Bureau from 1998-2004; Statehouse bureau chief for The Cincinnati Enquirer from 2004-2005; before joining The Dispatch in 2005. He received numerous awards in his journalism career, including Ohio Excellence in Journalism contest's "Best in Ohio" staff reporter in 2012; honorable mention in the 2009 Associated Press of Ohio competition for best news writer; second place in 2012 for Ohio Excellence in Journalism, politics/government writing; and Dispatch "Eddie" awards for Best Performance by a Beat Reporter in 2011; Best Performance in Enterprise Reporting, second place in 2011; Best Performance by Political/Government Reporter, 2010. He was a member and past president of the Ohio Legislative Correspondents Association. While he was dedicated to his work, Jim was a true family man, with hobbies and interests largely associated with his wife and two sons: coaching pee wee football, making movies starring his children, and producing end-of-season videos for his children's sports teams. He was a volunteer for Gahanna Special Olympics and announcer for Gahanna Lincoln High School lacrosse and football games. He started weight lifting in the sixth grade, and continued with his sons. Jim was a force on the Dispatch's "Fishwrappers" kickball team and enjoyed playing poker and basketball with friends. He was a Buckeyes, Steelers and Yankees fan, loved Weird Al Yankovic and was a practical joker with a quick wit and sense of humor, renown for great "comebacks." Besides his wife and parents, survivors include sons, Benjamin and Vincent; in-laws, Richard and Janet Ricciardi of New Middletown; three sisters, Cynthia (Robert) Guy of Midlothian, Texas, Christine Siegel (George Bouloukos) of Brisbane, Australia, and Jennifer Siegel of Columbus; three sisters-in-law, Heather Ricciardi, Amanda (Steven) Mansour, Ashley (Joshua) Domeyer; many loving aunts, uncles and cousins; one niece and three nephews; one dog (Bolt) and cat (Chewy). Memorial services will be held Monday in the Ohio Statehouse atrium, where family will receive friends starting at 4:30 p.m., and a memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Among those scheduled to speak are Gov. Mike DeWine, Senate President Larry Obhof, Senate Minorty Leader Kenny Yuko and Sen. Jay Hottinger.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 15, 2019