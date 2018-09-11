Search

Remembering September 11, 2001

By: Linnea Crowther

On Sept. 11, 2001, we watched in shock and horror as nearly 3,000 people were killed in an attack that would change our world. Today we commemorate the anniversary of Sept. 11 by remembering the past and reflecting on how to build our future.

At Legacy, we've published many stories and reflections over the years, from intensely personal memories, to tributes to victims and 9/11's first responders, to a look at charities created in the wake of 9/11. Here are some of those stories and tributes:

